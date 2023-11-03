In Fisher County, Texas, there are interesting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Information on how to watch them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fisher County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Roscoe High School at Hamlin Collegiate High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Hamlin, TX

Hamlin, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Rotan High School