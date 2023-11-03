Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hale County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school football games in Hale County, Texas this week? We have you covered here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hale County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Hart High School at Cotton Center High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Cotton Center, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.