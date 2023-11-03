Hallettsville High School travels to face Central Texas Christian School on Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hallettsville vs. Central Texas Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Temple, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Bell County Games This Week

Harker Heights High School at Bryan High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Bryan, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 12
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Belton High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Belton, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Waco University High School at Belton High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Corsicana, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Salado High School at Madisonville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Madisonville, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Temple High School at Copperas Cove High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Copperas Cove, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 12
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Belton High School at Ellison High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Killeen, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Elkhart High School at Rogers High School

  • Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Rogers, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Academy High School at Franklin High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Franklin, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Lavaca County Games This Week

Yoakum High School at Hallettsville High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Hallettsville, TX
  • Conference: 3A - District 28
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.