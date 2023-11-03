Jan-Lennard Struff 2023 Sofia Open Odds
The field is dwindling at the Sofia Open, with Jan-Lennard Struff heading into a quarterfinal versus Fabian Marozsan. Struff has the third-best odds to win (+750) at Arena Sofia.
Struff at the 2023 Sofia Open
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: November 4-11
- Venue: Arena Sofia
- Location: Sofia, Bulgaria
- Court Surface: Hard
Struff's Next Match
In the quarterfinals on Thursday, November 9 (at 6:00 AM ET), Struff will play Marozsan, after beating Billy Harris 7-6, 6-4 in the last round.
Struff Stats
- In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Struff beat No. 221-ranked Harris, 7-6, 6-4.
- Struff has not won any of his 16 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 28-17.
- In nine hard-court tournaments over the past 12 months, Struff is 11-9 in matches.
- Through 45 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Struff has played 25.1 games per match. He won 52.5% of them.
- In his 20 matches on a hard surface over the past year, Struff has averaged 23.8 games.
- When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Struff has won 81.6% of his games on serve, and 21.8% on return.
- On hard courts, Struff, over the past year, has claimed 76.9% of his service games and 19.6% of his return games.
