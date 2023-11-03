Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Mathis High School vs. London High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, November 3, starting at 7:30 PM CT, London High School will play Mathis High School in Corpus Chrisiti, TX.
Mathis vs. London Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Corpus Chrisiti, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Nueces County Games This Week
Robstown High School at Orange Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Orange Grove, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other San Patricio County Games This Week
Aransas Pass High School at Edna High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Edna, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
