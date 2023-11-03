Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Menard High School vs. Eden High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Menard High School plays at Eden High School on Friday, November 3 at 7:30 PM CT, in 1A - action.
Menard vs. Eden Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Eden, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
