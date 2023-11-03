Merkel High School will host Millsap High School on Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT.

Millsap vs. Merkel Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Merkel, TX

Merkel, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Parker County Games This Week

Wichita Falls High School at Springtown High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Springtown, TX

Springtown, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Aledo High School at Brewer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX Conference: 5A - District 5

5A - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Boyd High School at Peaster High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3

7:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Weatherford, TX

Weatherford, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Pilot Point High School at Brock High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3

7:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Brock, TX

Brock, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Peaster High School at Tolar High School