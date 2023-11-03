On Friday, November 3, L G Pinkston High School will host North Dallas High School, starting at 7:30 PM CT.

North Dallas vs. L G Pinkston Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Dallas County Games This Week

Grace Community School at Bishop Dunne Catholic School

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 30
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • Conference: 5A - District 2
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Argyle High School at Creekview High School

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Carrollton, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

DeSoto High School at Mansfield High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Mansfield, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 11
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Ridge High School at Cedar Hill High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Austin, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 11
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Duncanville High School at Legacy High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Mansfield, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bryan Adams High School at Timberview High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Arlington, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Highlands High School at Irving High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Irving, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 7
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Cedar Hill High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Cedar Hill, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

John Horn High School at Royse City High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Royse City, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

R L Turner High School at Newman Smith High School

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Carrollton, TX
  • Conference: 5A - District 11
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Coppell High School at Plano Senior High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Plano, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Macarthur High School - Irving at Berkner High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Richardson, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Pearce High School at Highland Park High School - Dallas

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hebron High School at Lewisville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Lewisville, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 6
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Richland High School at Molina High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

The Shelton School at John Paul II High School - Plano

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Plano, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunnyvale High School at Lincoln High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Nimitz High School at Dekaney High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Spring, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Grandview High School at James Madison High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilmer-Hutchins High School at Carter High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • Conference: 4A - District 12
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Maypearl High School at Life School Oak Cliff High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

