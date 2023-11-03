Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Oak Ridge High School vs. Willis High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT, Willis High School will host Oak Ridge High School in a matchup between 6A - District 13 teams.
Oak Ridge vs. Willis Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Willis, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Montgomery County Games This Week
Barbers Hill High School at Porter High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: New Caney, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vidor High School at Splendora High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Temple, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
City View High School at S & S Consolidated High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Sadler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
