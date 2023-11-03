Ozona High School is on the road against Anthony High School at 6:00 PM MT on Friday, November 3.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Ozona vs. Anthony High Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM MT
  • Location: Anthony, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other El Paso County Games This Week

Coronado High School - El Paso at Montwood High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 2
  • Location: el paso, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 1
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastwood High School at Eastlake High School - El Paso

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on November 3
  • Location: El Paso, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 1
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Rising Star High School at Moran High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Moran, TX
  • Conference: 1A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.