Moran High School will host Rising Star High School in 1A - play on Friday, November 3 at 7:30 PM CT.

Rising Star vs. Moran Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Moran, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other El Paso County Games This Week

Coronado High School - El Paso at Montwood High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 2
  • Location: el paso, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 1
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastwood High School at Eastlake High School - El Paso

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on November 3
  • Location: El Paso, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 1
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ozona High School at Anthony High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 3
  • Location: Anthony, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Eastland County Games This Week

Comanche High School at Eastland High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Eastland, TX
  • Conference: 3A - District 8
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

