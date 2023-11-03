Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Runnels County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Runnels County, Texas, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Runnels County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Ballinger High School at Grape Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: San Angelo, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winters High School at Olney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Olney, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cross Plains High School at Miles High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Miles, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
