On Friday, November 3, Greenville High School will host Terrell High School, kicking off at 7:20 PM CT.

Terrell vs. Greenville Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM CT
  • Location: Greenville, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Hunt County Games This Week

Campbell High School at Union Hill High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Gilmer, TX
  • Conference: 1A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Rivercrest High School at Wolfe City

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Wolfe City, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Kaufman County Games This Week

Forney High School at Tyler High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Tyler, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Paris High School at Mabank High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Mabank, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

