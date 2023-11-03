Austin Achieve will host Wimberley High School on Friday, November 3 at 7:30 PM CT.

Wimberley vs. Austin Achieve Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Austin, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Travis County Games This Week

Bowie High School at Lake Travis High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Austin, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 26
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hutto High School at Weiss High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Pflugerville, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Westlake High School at Johnson High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Buda, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Connally High School at Pflugerville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Pflugerville, TX
  • Conference: 5A - District 18
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Connally High School at Robinson High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Robinson, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hendrickson High School at College Station High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: New Braunfels, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Hays County Games This Week

The Christian School at Castle Hills at San Marcos Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: San Marcos, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lehman High School at Hays High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Abilene, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

