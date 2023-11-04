The Baylor Bears (3-5) host a Big 12 clash against the Houston Cougars (3-5) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at McLane Stadium.

Baylor ranks 101st in scoring offense (22.5 points per game) and 104th in scoring defense (30.0 points allowed per game) this year. Houston's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, allowing 416.1 total yards per game, which ranks 24th-worst. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 69th with 382.9 total yards per contest.

Baylor vs. Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Baylor vs. Houston Key Statistics

Baylor Houston 388.5 (78th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382.9 (81st) 398.6 (82nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 416.1 (96th) 109.5 (112th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 116.5 (108th) 279.0 (29th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 266.4 (41st) 10 (45th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (14th) 12 (57th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (81st)

Baylor Stats Leaders

Blake Shapen has racked up 1,475 yards (184.4 ypg) on 113-of-186 passing with six touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Dominic Richardson has 288 rushing yards on 70 carries.

Richard Reese has carried the ball 54 times for 240 yards (30.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Monaray Baldwin's leads his squad with 570 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 30 catches (out of 52 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Ketron Jackson Jr. has hauled in 24 receptions totaling 392 yards so far this campaign.

Drake Dabney has compiled 19 grabs for 271 yards, an average of 33.9 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith has compiled 2,066 yards on 64.7% passing while tossing 16 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 188 yards with four scores.

Parker Jenkins has carried the ball 68 times for 321 yards, with three touchdowns.

Stacy Sneed has run for 236 yards across 44 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Sam Brown leads his squad with 678 receiving yards on 44 catches with two touchdowns.

Joseph Manjack IV has put up a 435-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 35 passes on 47 targets.

Matthew Golden's 61 targets have resulted in 37 grabs for 389 yards and six touchdowns.

