Seeking an up-to-date view of the Big Ten and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

Big Ten Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Michigan

Current Record: 8-0 | Projected Record: 12-0

8-0 | 12-0 Odds to Win Big Ten: -105

-105 Overall Rank: 1st

1st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 87th

87th Last Game: W 49-0 vs Michigan State

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Purdue

Purdue Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)

2. Ohio State

Current Record: 8-0 | Projected Record: 9-1

8-0 | 9-1 Odds to Win Big Ten: +150

+150 Overall Rank: 2nd

2nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 20th

20th Last Game: W 24-10 vs Wisconsin

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Rutgers

@ Rutgers Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

3. Penn State

Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 9-2

7-1 | 9-2 Odds to Win Big Ten: +1400

+1400 Overall Rank: 6th

6th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 65th

65th Last Game: W 33-24 vs Indiana

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Maryland

@ Maryland Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

4. Wisconsin

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 9-2

5-3 | 9-2 Odds to Win Big Ten: +1200

+1200 Overall Rank: 27th

27th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 62nd

62nd Last Game: L 24-10 vs Ohio State

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Indiana

@ Indiana Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

5. Rutgers

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 6-5

6-2 | 6-5 Odds to Win Big Ten: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 36th

36th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 82nd

82nd Last Game: W 31-14 vs Indiana

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Ohio State

Ohio State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

6. Iowa

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 10-2

6-2 | 10-2 Odds to Win Big Ten: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 40th

40th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 57th

57th Last Game: L 12-10 vs Minnesota

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Northwestern

@ Northwestern Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel:

7. Maryland

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 4-7

5-3 | 4-7 Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 44th

44th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 84th

84th Last Game: L 33-27 vs Northwestern

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Penn State

Penn State Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

8. Minnesota

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 7-5

5-3 | 7-5 Odds to Win Big Ten: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 51st

51st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 53rd

53rd Last Game: W 27-12 vs Michigan State

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Illinois

Illinois Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

9. Nebraska

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 7-5

5-3 | 7-5 Odds to Win Big Ten: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 53rd

53rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 67th

67th Last Game: W 31-14 vs Purdue

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Michigan State

@ Michigan State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

10. Northwestern

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 4-7

4-4 | 4-7 Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 71st

71st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 18th

18th Last Game: W 33-27 vs Maryland

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Iowa

Iowa Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel:

11. Illinois

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 5-7

3-5 | 5-7 Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 75th

75th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 23rd

23rd Last Game: L 25-21 vs Wisconsin

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Minnesota

@ Minnesota Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

12. Purdue

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 3-9

2-6 | 3-9 Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 87th

87th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 16th

16th Last Game: L 31-14 vs Nebraska

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Michigan

@ Michigan Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)

13. Indiana

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 2-9

2-6 | 2-9 Odds to Win Big Ten: +75000

+75000 Overall Rank: 100th

100th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 2nd

2nd Last Game: L 33-24 vs Penn State

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Wisconsin

Wisconsin Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

14. Michigan State

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-6 | 1-10 Odds to Win Big Ten: +75000

+75000 Overall Rank: 101st

101st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 6th

6th Last Game: L 27-12 vs Minnesota

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Nebraska

Nebraska Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

