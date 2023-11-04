Davis Thompson will be at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico at the par-72, 7,363-yard El Cardonal at Diamante from November 2-4.

Looking to place a bet on Thompson at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +4500 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Thompson Odds to Win: +4500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Davis Thompson Insights

Thompson has finished below par on 15 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last 18 rounds played.

Over his last 18 rounds, Thompson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

In his past five events, Thompson has finished in the top 20 once.

In his past five appearances, Thompson has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Thompson has made the cut four times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 42 -5 280 0 15 1 1 $1.5M

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

This event will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,363 yards, 360 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The courses that Thompson has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,314 yards, while El Cardonal at Diamante will be 7,363 yards this week.

Thompson's Last Time Out

Thompson was rather mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 52nd percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Shriners Children's Open, which placed him in the 39th percentile among all competitors.

Thompson was better than 96% of the golfers at the Shriners Children's Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.43.

Thompson recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Thompson had three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.2).

Thompson's seven birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were less than the tournament average (eight).

At that most recent competition, Thompson's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 5.3).

Thompson finished the Shriners Children's Open outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9) with 10 on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the Shriners Children's Open averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Thompson finished without one.

