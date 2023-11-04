The Florida Gators (5-3) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-6) play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in a clash of SEC foes.

Florida is compiling 28 points per game on offense, which ranks them 68th in the FBS. On defense, the defense ranks 49th, allowing 22.9 points per contest. From an offensive angle, Arkansas is compiling 26.5 points per contest (73rd-ranked). It ranks 49th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (22.9 points surrendered per game).

Florida vs. Arkansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Florida vs. Arkansas Key Statistics

Florida Arkansas 411.4 (57th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 305.9 (125th) 333.5 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333 (28th) 140.4 (88th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 109 (114th) 271 (36th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.9 (107th) 7 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (32nd) 4 (130th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (55th)

Florida Stats Leaders

Graham Mertz has 2,102 pass yards for Florida, completing 75.8% of his passes and throwing 14 touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Montrell Johnson, has carried the ball 94 times for 520 yards (65 per game), scoring four times. He's also caught 20 passes for 142 yards and one touchdown.

This season, Trevor Etienne has carried the ball 76 times for 449 yards (56.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Ricky Pearsall's team-high 723 yards as a receiver have come on 49 receptions (out of 65 targets) with three touchdowns.

Eugene Wilson III has put together a 326-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 37 passes on 44 targets.

Arlis Boardingham's 19 receptions have yielded 219 yards and four touchdowns.

Arkansas Stats Leaders

K.J. Jefferson leads Arkansas with 1,547 yards on 143-of-219 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 200 rushing yards (25 ypg) on 112 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Rashod Dubinion has run for 260 yards on 79 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

AJ Green has totaled 252 yards on 42 carries with two touchdowns.

Andrew Armstrong paces his squad with 520 receiving yards on 43 receptions with four touchdowns.

Luke Hasz has racked up 253 receiving yards (31.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 16 receptions.

Isaac TeSlaa has racked up 217 reciving yards (27.1 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

