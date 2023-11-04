Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hill County Today - November 4
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Hill County, Texas, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Hill County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Whitney High School at Robinson High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on November 4
- Location: Robinson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
