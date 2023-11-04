Jenny Shin will compete at Taiheiyo Club in Omitama, Japan in the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic from November 2-4. The par-478 course spans 6,598 yards and the purse available is $2,000,000.00.

Looking to bet on Shin at the TOTO Japan Classic this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +2800 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

TOTO Japan Classic Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: Taiheiyo Club

Taiheiyo Club Location: Omitama, Japan

Omitama, Japan Par: 478 / 6,598 yards

478 / 6,598 yards Shin Odds to Win: +2800 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Jenny Shin Insights

Over her last 19 rounds, Shin has finished better than par on 12 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score six times in her last 19 rounds.

Shin has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of her last 19 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

Shin has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes in her past five appearances.

Shin has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of her past five events, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.

Shin has made the cut in nine consecutive tournaments.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 27 -5 270 0 19 1 4 $745,678

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

TOTO Japan Classic Insights and Stats

Shin finished 22nd in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Taiheiyo Club will play at 6,598 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,003.

The average course Shin has played i the last year (6,556 yards) is 42 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,598).

Shin's Last Time Out

Shin was in the 35th percentile on par 3s at the Maybank Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.05-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Maybank Championship was below average, putting her in the 25th percentile of the field.

Shin shot better than only 8% of the golfers at the Maybank Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.76.

Shin fared worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship (the other participants averaged 3.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship, Shin carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.5).

Shin's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the Maybank Championship were less than the field average of 7.6.

In that most recent competition, Shin's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 6.3).

Shin finished the Maybank Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.2), with three on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Maybank Championship, Shin carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.3).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.