The Lamar Cardinals are expected to come out on top in their game versus the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at 4:00 PM on Saturday, November 4, according to our computer projection model. If you're seeking more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Lamar vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Lamar (-11.7) 45.4 Lamar 29, Texas A&M-Commerce 17

Lamar Betting Info (2022)

The Cardinals won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

Last season, six of Cardinals games hit the over.

Texas A&M-Commerce Betting Info (2022)

Cardinals vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Lamar 20.0 21.8 22.3 18.0 17.8 25.5 Texas A&M-Commerce 15.5 28.8 19.3 28.3 13.2 29.0

