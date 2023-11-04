The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (8-0) host a Big Ten battle against the Purdue Boilermakers (2-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Michigan Stadium.

Michigan ranks 45th in total offense this year (421.6 yards per game), but has been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking best in the FBS with 421.6 yards allowed per game. Purdue is generating 348.8 total yards per contest on offense this season (98th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 380.6 total yards per contest (74th-ranked).

Michigan vs. Purdue Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Michigan Stadium

Michigan vs. Purdue Key Statistics

Michigan Purdue 421.6 (52nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 348.8 (104th) 226.8 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380.6 (63rd) 174.3 (43rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 133.3 (95th) 247.4 (53rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 215.5 (84th) 5 (4th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (86th) 14 (27th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (37th)

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has compiled 1,799 yards (224.9 ypg) on 132-of-169 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 168 rushing yards (21 ypg) on 33 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Blake Corum has racked up 605 yards on 111 carries while finding the end zone 13 times as a runner.

This season, Donovan Edwards has carried the ball 66 times for 211 yards (26.4 per game) and one touchdown, while also racking up 184 yards through the air.

Roman Wilson has hauled in 27 receptions for 446 yards (55.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone 10 times as a receiver.

Cornelius Johnson has caught 22 passes for 383 yards (47.9 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Colston Loveland has compiled 23 grabs for 364 yards, an average of 45.5 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Purdue Stats Leaders

Hudson Card has racked up 1,717 yards (214.6 ypg) while completing 59.4% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Devin Mockobee has run for 520 yards on 112 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has piled up 325 yards (on 60 carries) with five touchdowns.

Deion Burks' 426 receiving yards (53.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 29 catches on 66 targets with five touchdowns.

TJ Sheffield has caught 30 passes and compiled 336 receiving yards (42 per game) with one touchdown.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen's 25 catches (on 40 targets) have netted him 329 yards (41.1 ypg).

