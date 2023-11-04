North Texas vs. UTSA: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The UTSA Roadrunners (5-3) will meet a fellow AAC opponent, the North Texas Mean Green (3-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Apogee Stadium. The Roadrunners are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under is 71.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. North Texas matchup.
North Texas vs. UTSA Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Denton, Texas
- Venue: Apogee Stadium
North Texas vs. UTSA Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UTSA Moneyline
|North Texas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UTSA (-7.5)
|71.5
|-300
|+240
|FanDuel
|UTSA (-7.5)
|71.5
|-330
|+260
North Texas vs. UTSA Betting Trends
- North Texas has put together a 5-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Mean Green have covered the spread when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
- UTSA has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- The Roadrunners have covered the spread twice when favored by 7.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
