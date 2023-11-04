Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, November 4, when the SMU Mustangs and Rice Owls match up at 7:30 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Mustangs. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Rice vs. SMU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (58.5) SMU 35, Rice 22

Rice Betting Info (2023)

The Owls have a 22.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Owls have a 5-2-0 record against the spread this year.

When it has played as at least 12.5-point underdogs this season, Rice is 1-0 against the spread.

Owls games have hit the over in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

The average total in Rice games this season is 5.4 less points than the point total of 58.5 in this outing.

SMU Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Mustangs an 81.8% chance to win.

The Mustangs have covered the spread four times in seven games.

In games they were favored in by 12.5 points or more so far this season, the SMU has gone 3-1 against the spread.

One Mustangs game (out of seven) has gone over the point total this year.

The over/under in this matchup is 58.5 points, 0.1 fewer than the average total in this season's SMU contests.

Owls vs. Mustangs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed SMU 40.5 14.0 52.5 10.0 28.5 18.0 Rice 33.3 27.8 37.0 26.6 27.0 29.7

