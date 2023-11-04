AAC opponents meet when the SMU Mustangs (6-2) and the Rice Owls (4-4) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Rice Stadium.

SMU has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (15th-best with 463 yards per game) and total defense (12th-best with 280.8 yards allowed per game) this season. Rice ranks 63rd with 394.6 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 89th with 392.3 total yards surrendered per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Rice vs. SMU Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

Rice vs. SMU Key Statistics

Rice SMU 394.6 (72nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 463 (22nd) 392.3 (76th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 280.8 (10th) 91.1 (126th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 168 (50th) 303.5 (13th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 295 (16th) 11 (64th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (14th) 9 (95th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (113th)

Rice Stats Leaders

JT Daniels has racked up 2,362 yards (295.3 ypg) while completing 63.6% of his passes and recording 19 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Dean Connors, has carried the ball 58 times for 337 yards (42.1 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 338 receiving yards (42.3 per game) on 28 catches with two receiving touchdowns.

Juma Otoviano has run for 209 yards across 56 carries, scoring four touchdowns.

Luke McCaffrey has hauled in 692 receiving yards on 41 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring eight touchdowns as a receiver.

Rawson MacNeill has racked up 290 reciving yards (36.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has 2,138 pass yards for SMU, completing 59.4% of his passes and recording 19 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 118 rushing yards (14.8 ypg) on 40 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Jaylan Knighton has carried the ball 83 times for a team-high 456 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

LJ Johnson Jr. has been handed the ball 43 times this year and racked up 248 yards (31 per game) with one touchdown.

Jordan Kerley's team-high 319 yards as a receiver have come on 18 catches (out of 29 targets) with two touchdowns.

RJ Maryland has put together a 315-yard season so far with five touchdowns, reeling in 23 passes on 33 targets.

Jake Bailey has a total of 311 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 27 throws.

