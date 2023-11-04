The Sam Houston Bearkats (0-8) face an FCS opponent, the Kennesaw State Owls (2-5) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Elliott T. Bowers Stadium.

Sam Houston ranks third-worst in scoring offense (16 points per game), but has been a little better on defense, ranking 81st with 27.3 points allowed per game. Kennesaw State ranks 86th in the FCS with 21.6 points per game, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks 15th-best by allowing only 19.1 points per contest.

Sam Houston vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Huntsville, Texas

Huntsville, Texas Venue: Elliott T. Bowers Stadium

Sam Houston vs. Kennesaw State Key Statistics

Sam Houston Kennesaw State 292 (130th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 310.6 (113th) 388.9 (74th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 291 (7th) 81.1 (130th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 161.6 (40th) 210.9 (88th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 149 (110th) 9 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 7 (113th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Sam Houston Stats Leaders

Keegan Shoemaker has thrown for 1,524 yards, completing 61.5% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 161 yards (20.1 ypg) on 55 carries.

The team's top rusher, John Gentry, has carried the ball 76 times for 241 yards (30.1 per game), scoring one time. He's also caught 22 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns.

Noah Smith's 466 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 77 times and has registered 54 receptions and four touchdowns.

Malik Phillips has hauled in 28 receptions totaling 374 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Al'Vonte Woodard has a total of 228 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 20 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Kennesaw State Stats Leaders

Jonathan Murphy has been a dual threat for Kennesaw State this season. He has 1,013 passing yards (144.7 per game) while completing 51.5% of his passes. He's tossed six touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 262 yards (37.4 ypg) on 97 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Michael Benefield, has carried the ball 63 times for 332 yards (47.4 per game) with two touchdowns.

Gabriel Benyard has collected 14 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 333 (47.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 19 times and has four touchdowns.

Isaac Foster has 15 receptions (on 20 targets) for a total of 152 yards (21.7 yards per game) this year.

Carson Kent's 12 grabs (on 14 targets) have netted him 146 yards (20.9 ypg).

