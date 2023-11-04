The Tarleton State Texans (6-3) hit the road for a UAC clash against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (3-5) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (TX).

Tarleton State is putting up 405.4 yards per game offensively this year (31st in the FCS), and is allowing 335.2 yards per game (48th) on the other side of the ball. SFA's offensive attack has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 23rd-best in the FCS with 420.9 total yards per game. In terms of defense, it is surrendering 354.9 total yards per game, which ranks 68th.

SFA vs. Tarleton State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Stephenville, Texas

Stephenville, Texas Venue: Memorial Stadium (TX)

How to Watch Week 10 Games

SFA vs. Tarleton State Key Statistics

SFA Tarleton State 420.9 (27th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 405.4 (11th) 354.9 (66th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.2 (83rd) 160.5 (43rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 198.1 (18th) 260.4 (22nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 207.3 (60th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (105th) 4 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

SFA Stats Leaders

Brian Maurer has racked up 1,442 yards (180.3 per game) while completing 56.8% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season. He's also run for 227 yards with three touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jerrell Wimbley, has carried the ball 105 times for 586 yards (73.3 per game) with five touchdowns.

Anthony Williams has 18 receptions for 255 yards (31.9 per game) and five touchdowns so far while also carrying the ball 90 times for 406 yards and four scores.

Kylon Harris has registered 44 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 540 (67.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 40 times and has eight touchdowns.

Lawton Rikel has put up a 355-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 31 passes on 25 targets.

Tarleton State Stats Leaders

Victor Gabalis has thrown for 1,847 yards (205.2 ypg) to lead Tarleton State, completing 52.3% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes compared to 11 interceptions this season.

Kayvon Britten has racked up 906 yards on 140 carries while finding paydirt 11 times.

Derrel Kelley III has carried the ball 105 times for 534 yards (59.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

Benjamin Omayebu has hauled in 50 catches for 419 yards (46.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Darius Cooper has put together a 410-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 21 passes on 29 targets.

Keylan Johnson has compiled 11 catches for 313 yards, an average of 34.8 yards per game. He's scored five times as a receiver this season.

