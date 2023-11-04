Currently, the Dallas Stars (7-1-1) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Vancouver Canucks (7-2-1) at Rogers Arena on Saturday, November 4 at 10:00 PM ET.

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Radek Faksa C Questionable Upper Body Jerad Rosburg D Out Undisclosed

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Teddy Blueger C Out Leg Guillaume Brisebois D Out Upper Body Tucker Poolman D Out Head

Stars vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Location: Vancouver, British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia Arena: Rogers Arena

Stars Season Insights

The Stars' 29 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Their goal differential (+6) makes them eighth-best in the league.

Canucks Season Insights

With 46 goals (4.6 per game), the Canucks have the league's top offense.

Vancouver's total of 22 goals conceded (only 2.2 per game) is fourth-best in the league.

With a goal differential of +24, they lead the league.

Stars vs. Canucks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-125) Canucks (+105) 6

