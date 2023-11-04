The Dallas Stars (7-1-1) are favored when they visit the Vancouver Canucks (7-2-1) on Saturday, November 4. The Stars are -125 on the moneyline to win against the Canucks (+105) in the game, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSW.

Stars vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Stars vs. Canucks Total and Moneyline

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stars vs. Canucks Betting Trends

Vancouver has played seven games this season with over 6 goals.

The Stars have won 85.7% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (6-1).

The Canucks have been the underdog six times this season, and upset their opponent in four of those games.

Dallas has had six games with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter and won them all.

Vancouver is 4-2 when oddsmakers have listed them as underdogs of +105 or longer on the moneyline.

