The Dallas Stars' Roope Hintz and the Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson are two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these squads meet on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Arena.

Stars vs. Canucks Game Information

Stars Players to Watch

Hintz is one of Dallas' top contributors (11 points), via registered five goals and six assists.

Joe Pavelski has picked up 10 points (1.1 per game), scoring four goals and adding six assists.

Jamie Benn has scored three goals and added six assists in nine games for Dallas.

Scott Wedgewood's record is 2-1-0. He has given up 10 goals (3.36 goals against average) and recorded 102 saves.

Canucks Players to Watch

Pettersson is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 19 points (1.9 per game), as he has totaled five goals and 14 assists in 10 games (playing 19:51 per game).

Quinn Hughes' 16 points this season, including four goals and 12 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Vancouver.

This season, Vancouver's J.T. Miller has 16 points, courtesy of six goals (second on team) and 10 assists (third).

In the crease, Casey DeSmith has a .905 save percentage (35th in the league), with 95 total saves, while allowing 10 goals (3.1 goals against average). He has compiled a 2-0-1 record between the posts for Vancouver this season.

Stars vs. Canucks Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 13th 3.22 Goals Scored 4.6 1st 6th 2.56 Goals Allowed 2.2 4th 24th 29.4 Shots 28.5 26th 27th 34.4 Shots Allowed 30.4 16th 27th 12% Power Play % 34.29% 2nd 3rd 93.55% Penalty Kill % 76.32% 19th

