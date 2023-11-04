The Tarleton State Texans (6-3) hit the road for a UAC clash against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (3-5) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (TX).

Tarleton State is totaling 405.4 yards per game on offense (31st in the FCS), and rank 48th defensively, yielding 335.2 yards allowed per game. SFA's defense ranks 59th in the FCS with 26.1 points given up per game, but it has been carried by its offense, which ranks 20th-best by putting up 33 points per game.

Below in this article, we'll provide all the details you need to know about how to view this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Tarleton State vs. SFA Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Stephenville, Texas

Stephenville, Texas Venue: Memorial Stadium (TX)

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Tarleton State vs. SFA Key Statistics

Tarleton State SFA 405.4 (11th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 420.9 (27th) 335.2 (83rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354.9 (66th) 198.1 (18th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 160.5 (43rd) 207.3 (60th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 260.4 (22nd) 3 (105th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (5th)

Tarleton State Stats Leaders

Victor Gabalis has racked up 1,847 yards (205.2 ypg) on 134-of-256 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions this season.

Kayvon Britten has racked up 906 yards on 140 carries while finding paydirt 11 times as a runner.

Derrel Kelley III has carried the ball 105 times for 534 yards (59.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

Benjamin Omayebu's leads his squad with 419 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 50 catches (out of 49 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Darius Cooper has caught 21 passes for 410 yards (45.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Keylan Johnson has a total of 313 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 11 passes and scoring five touchdowns.

SFA Stats Leaders

Brian Maurer has recored 1,442 passing yards, or 180.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56.8% of his passes and has recorded 12 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 28.4 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner three times.

Jerrell Wimbley has carried the ball 105 times for 586 yards, with five touchdowns.

Anthony Williams has 255 receiving yards (31.9 per game) on 18 catches and five touchdowns while piling up 406 rushing yards on 90 carries with four touchdowns.

Kylon Harris' 540 receiving yards (67.5 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 44 receptions on 40 targets with eight touchdowns.

Lawton Rikel has caught 31 passes and compiled 355 receiving yards (44.4 per game) with one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tarleton State or SFA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.