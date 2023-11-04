The No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels (7-1) meet a fellow SEC opponent when they host the Texas A&M Aggies (5-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Ole Miss owns the 54th-ranked defense this season (354.3 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective offensively, ranking 11th-best with a tally of 474 yards per game. In terms of points scored Texas A&M ranks 42nd in the FBS (32 points per game), and it is 27th on the other side of the ball (19.5 points allowed per game).

We dive into all of the details you need before this contest starts in this article, including how to watch on ESPN.

Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss Key Statistics

Texas A&M Ole Miss 394.3 (73rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 474 (17th) 269.3 (6th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354.3 (46th) 128.5 (100th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 187.5 (28th) 265.8 (42nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 286.5 (23rd) 10 (45th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (8th) 7 (113th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (35th)

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Max Johnson leads Texas A&M with 1,147 yards on 87-of-148 passing with eight touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Le'Veon Moss is his team's leading rusher with 77 carries for 387 yards, or 48.4 per game. He's found the end zone three times on the ground, as well.

Amari Daniels has taken 66 carries and totaled 355 yards with three touchdowns.

Ainias Smith's 569 receiving yards (71.1 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 33 receptions on 49 targets with one touchdown.

Evan Stewart has recorded 506 receiving yards (63.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 37 receptions.

Noah Thomas' 25 targets have resulted in 16 grabs for 209 yards and four touchdowns.

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has thrown for 2,080 yards (260 ypg) to lead Ole Miss, completing 64.2% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 326 rushing yards on 85 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Quinshon Judkins has 691 rushing yards on 146 carries with nine touchdowns.

Ulysses Bentley IV has piled up 369 yards on 61 carries, scoring three times.

Jordan Watkins' leads his squad with 580 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 39 receptions (out of 54 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Tre Harris has hauled in 27 receptions totaling 536 yards, finding the end zone six times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Dayton Wade's 36 grabs have yielded 522 yards and three touchdowns.

