Sun Belt action features the Georgia Southern Eagles (6-2) and the Texas State Bobcats (5-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. The betting information forecasts a close game, with the Eagles favored by 2 points. The over/under in this outing is 70.5 points.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Georgia Southern vs. Texas State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Texas State vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas State vs. Georgia Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Southern Moneyline Texas State Moneyline BetMGM Georgia Southern (-2) 70.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Georgia Southern (-2.5) 70.5 -128 +106 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 10 Odds

Texas State vs. Georgia Southern Betting Trends

Texas State has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover four times.

The Bobcats have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.

Georgia Southern has compiled a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Eagles are 3-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 2-point favorites.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.