The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (7-1) are 4-point favorites at home at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium against the No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats (6-2) on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Both teams feature high-powered offenses, with the Longhorns 23rd in points per game, and the Wildcats 13th. The point total is set at 49.5 for the outing.

Texas has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (23rd-best with 34.5 points per game) and scoring defense (15th-best with 16 points allowed per game) this year. Kansas State's offense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 15th-best in the FBS with 464.6 total yards per contest. In terms of defense, it is giving up 343.8 total yards per game, which ranks 45th.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas vs. Kansas State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium TV Channel: FOX

Texas vs Kansas State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas -4 -110 -110 49.5 -110 -110 -200 +165

Looking to place a bet on Texas vs. Kansas State? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Texas Recent Performance

The Longhorns have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three contests, putting up 413.7 total yards per game during that stretch (-36-worst). They've been better on the other side of the ball, ceding 390 total yards per game (81st).

Over the Longhorns' last three games, they rank 65th in scoring offense (32 points per game) and 77th in scoring defense (21.3 points per game allowed).

Over Texas' last three games, it ranks 76th in passing offense (253.3 passing yards per game) and -95-worst in passing defense (286.7 passing yards per game surrendered).

Looking at the Longhorns' last three contests, they have put up 160.3 rushing yards per game on offense (98th-ranked) and have surrendered 103.3 rushing yards per game on defense (55th-ranked).

The Longhorns have covered the spread once, and are 2-1 overall, over their last three games.

In its past three games, Texas has gone over the total once.

Week 10 Big 12 Betting Trends

Texas Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Texas has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread.

When playing as at least 4-point favorites this season, the Longhorns have an ATS record of 3-4.

Two of Texas' eight games with a set total have hit the over (25%).

Texas has been favored on the moneyline seven total times this season. They've gone 6-1 in those games.

Texas has a 2-1 record (winning 85.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Longhorns have an implied win probability of 66.7%.

Bet on Texas to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has 1,915 pass yards for Texas, completing 70.9% of his passes and throwing 13 touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jonathon Brooks, has carried the ball 143 times for 922 yards (115.3 per game), scoring seven times. He's also caught 22 passes for 212 yards and one touchdown.

CJ Baxter has carried the ball 60 times for 240 yards (30 per game) and two touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy has hauled in 44 catches for 572 yards (71.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Adonai Mitchell has hauled in 29 receptions totaling 427 yards, finding the end zone seven times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Ja'Tavion Sanders has compiled 20 grabs for 357 yards, an average of 44.6 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Ethan Burke has racked up 3.5 sacks to pace the team, while also recording five TFL and 24 tackles.

Jaylan Ford, Texas' tackle leader, has 49 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and two interceptions this year.

Jerrin Thompson has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 20 tackles and two passes defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.