For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Dallas Stars and the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Thomas Harley a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Thomas Harley score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Harley stats and insights

In two of nine games this season, Harley has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Canucks.

Harley has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 18.2% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 22 goals in total (only 2.2 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents once while averaging 19 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.