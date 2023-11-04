The No. 20 UCLA Bruins (6-2) and Arizona Wildcats (5-3) will face each other in a clash of Pac-12 opponents at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is UCLA vs. Arizona?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: Arizona Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Arizona 26, UCLA 22

Arizona 26, UCLA 22 UCLA has won all five of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.

The Bruins have played in five games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter and won each of them.

Arizona has been an underdog in five games this season and won two (40%) of those contests.

This season, the Wildcats have won two of their five games when they're the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

The Bruins have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Arizona (+2.5)



Arizona (+2.5) UCLA has played seven games, posting three wins against the spread.

The Bruins are 3-2 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.

In Arizona's seven games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

So far this year, the Wildcats have been installed as underdogs by a 2.5-point margin or more five times and are 5-0 ATS in those contests.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (49.5)



Under (49.5) UCLA and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in a game just once this season.

This season, five of Arizona's games have finished with a combined score higher than 49.5 points.

UCLA averages 30.9 points per game against Arizona's 31.3, totaling 12.7 points over the matchup's total of 49.5.

Splits Tables

UCLA

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.9 62.2 51.3 Implied Total AVG 33.1 37 30.3 ATS Record 3-4-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 1-6-0 0-3-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 3-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Arizona

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 61.4 59.8 62.5 Implied Total AVG 37.4 37 37.8 ATS Record 6-1-0 3-0-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-6-0 0-3-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 1-1 1-2

