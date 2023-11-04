Best Bets & Odds for the UCLA vs. Arizona Game – Saturday, November 4
The No. 20 UCLA Bruins (6-2) and Arizona Wildcats (5-3) will face each other in a clash of Pac-12 opponents at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona. We have the odds and best bets for you below.
When and Where is UCLA vs. Arizona?
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tucson, Arizona
- Venue: Arizona Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Arizona 26, UCLA 22
- UCLA has won all five of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.
- The Bruins have played in five games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter and won each of them.
- Arizona has been an underdog in five games this season and won two (40%) of those contests.
- This season, the Wildcats have won two of their five games when they're the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.
- The Bruins have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this contest.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Arizona (+2.5)
- UCLA has played seven games, posting three wins against the spread.
- The Bruins are 3-2 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.
- In Arizona's seven games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
- So far this year, the Wildcats have been installed as underdogs by a 2.5-point margin or more five times and are 5-0 ATS in those contests.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (49.5)
- UCLA and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in a game just once this season.
- This season, five of Arizona's games have finished with a combined score higher than 49.5 points.
- UCLA averages 30.9 points per game against Arizona's 31.3, totaling 12.7 points over the matchup's total of 49.5.
Splits Tables
UCLA
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|55.9
|62.2
|51.3
|Implied Total AVG
|33.1
|37
|30.3
|ATS Record
|3-4-0
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-6-0
|0-3-0
|1-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-0
|3-0
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
Arizona
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|61.4
|59.8
|62.5
|Implied Total AVG
|37.4
|37
|37.8
|ATS Record
|6-1-0
|3-0-0
|3-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-6-0
|0-3-0
|1-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-0
|1-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-3
|1-1
|1-2
