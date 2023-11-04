UTEP vs. Western Kentucky: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-4) will face off against their CUSA-rival, the UTEP Miners (3-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at the Sun Bowl Stadium. The Hilltoppers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 8.5 points. The over/under is 54.5 in the outing.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Western Kentucky vs. UTEP matchup in this article.
UTEP vs. Western Kentucky Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: El Paso, Texas
- Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium
UTEP vs. Western Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Western Kentucky Moneyline
|UTEP Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Western Kentucky (-8.5)
|54.5
|-350
|+260
|FanDuel
|Western Kentucky (-8.5)
|54.5
|-375
|+290
UTEP vs. Western Kentucky Betting Trends
- UTEP has covered just twice in eight matchups with a spread this year.
- The Miners have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.
- Western Kentucky is 4-3-0 ATS this season.
- The Hilltoppers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.
