Which team is going to win on Saturday, November 4, when the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and UTEP Miners match up at 9:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Hilltoppers. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

UTEP vs. Western Kentucky Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Western Kentucky (-9.5) Under (54.5) Western Kentucky 31, UTEP 20

Week 10 CUSA Predictions

UTEP Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Miners based on the moneyline is 27.8%.

The Miners is 2-6-0 against the spread this year.

UTEP is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 9.5 points or greater this season.

The Miners have hit the over in two of eight games with a set total (25%).

The average over/under for UTEP games this year is 4.3 fewer points than the point total of 54.5 in this outing.

Western Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

The Hilltoppers have a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Hilltoppers have four wins in seven games against the spread this year.

Western Kentucky is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

Out of seven Hilltoppers games so far this season, three have hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 54.5 points, 7.7 fewer than the average total in this season's Western Kentucky contests.

Miners vs. Hilltoppers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Western Kentucky 29.9 29.5 38.3 24.5 21.5 34.5 UTEP 18.7 27.2 18.3 27.8 19.0 26.8

