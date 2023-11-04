The UTSA Roadrunners (5-3) and North Texas Mean Green (3-5) will battle in a clash of AAC foes at Apogee Stadium in Denton, Texas. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is UTSA vs. North Texas?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: Apogee Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: UTSA 35, North Texas 29

UTSA 35, North Texas 29 UTSA is 5-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 71.4% of those games).

The Roadrunners are 1-0 (winning 80% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter.

North Texas has been an underdog in five games this season and won one (20%) of those contests.

The Mean Green have a record of in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +240 on the moneyline.

The Roadrunners have a 75.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: North Texas (+8.5)



North Texas (+8.5) In eight UTSA games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Roadrunners have two ATS wins in four games as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.

In North Texas' eight games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Mean Green have been underdogs by 8.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (71.5)



Under (71.5) UTSA and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's over/under of 71.5 points just once this season.

There have been five North Texas games that have finished with a combined score over 71.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 66 points per game, 5.5 points fewer than the over/under of 71.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

UTSA

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57 55.8 58.3 Implied Total AVG 34.4 34 34.8 ATS Record 3-5-0 1-3-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 2-2-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-2 3-1 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

North Texas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 62.4 64 60.8 Implied Total AVG 36.1 36.5 35.8 ATS Record 5-3-0 2-2-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 3-1-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 0-2 1-2

