The UTSA Roadrunners (5-3) will square off against a fellow AAC opponent, the North Texas Mean Green (3-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Apogee Stadium. The Mean Green will attempt to pull off an upset as 7.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is 71.5 points.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. North Texas matchup in this article.

UTSA vs. North Texas Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: Apogee Stadium

UTSA vs. North Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UTSA Moneyline North Texas Moneyline BetMGM UTSA (-7.5) 71.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel UTSA (-7.5) 71.5 -330 +260 Bet on this game with FanDuel

UTSA vs. North Texas Betting Trends

UTSA has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Roadrunners have been favored by 7.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

North Texas has put together a 5-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Mean Green have covered the spread when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.