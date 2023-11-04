The No. 5 Washington Huskies (8-0) hit the road for a Pac-12 clash against the No. 24 USC Trojans (7-2) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

On the offensive side of the ball, Washington has been a top-25 unit, ranking ninth-best in the FBS by compiling 40.4 points per game. The Huskies rank 34th on defense (20.6 points allowed per game). Defensively, USC is a bottom-25 unit, ceding 420.9 total yards per game (20th-worst). Fortunately, it is excelling on the other side of the ball, putting up 482.2 total yards per contest (10th-best).

For more specifics of this matchup, including where and how to watch on ABC, continue reading.

Washington vs. USC Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Washington vs. USC Key Statistics

Washington USC 501.3 (7th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 482.2 (2nd) 400.8 (84th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 420.9 (127th) 102.3 (119th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 153.9 (70th) 399.0 (1st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 328.3 (6th) 11 (64th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (64th) 9 (95th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (37th)

Washington Stats Leaders

Michael Penix Jr. has thrown for 2,945 yards (368.1 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 68.8% of his passes and collecting 24 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

Dillon Johnson has carried the ball 87 times for a team-high 430 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times.

Will Nixon has piled up 153 yards on 23 attempts, scoring one time.

Rome Odunze's 907 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 73 times and has totaled 51 catches and seven touchdowns.

Ja'Lynn Polk has put together an 836-yard season so far with seven touchdowns, hauling in 46 passes on 68 targets.

Jalen McMillan has been the target of 26 passes and compiled 20 catches for 311 yards, an average of 38.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

USC Stats Leaders

Caleb Williams leads USC with 2,646 yards on 189-of-278 passing with 25 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 130 rushing yards (14.4 ypg) on 74 carries while scoring nine touchdowns on the ground.

MarShawn Lloyd has rushed for 766 yards on 99 carries so far this year while scoring eight times on the ground. He's also tacked on 10 catches, totaling 157 yards.

Austin Jones has run for 258 yards across 50 carries, scoring five touchdowns.

Tahj Washington has hauled in 711 receiving yards on 35 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Brenden Rice has put up a 519-yard season so far with nine touchdowns. He's caught 30 passes on 44 targets.

Mario Williams' 24 receptions (on 35 targets) have netted him 259 yards (28.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

