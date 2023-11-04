Week 10 CUSA Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
College football Week 10 action includes four games featuring CUSA teams. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and the top performers.
Jump to Matchup:
Jacksonville State vs. South Carolina
Week 10 CUSA Results
South Carolina 38 Jacksonville State 28
- Pregame Favorite: South Carolina (-14.5)
- Pregame Total: 55.5
South Carolina Leaders
- Passing: Spencer Rattler (27-for-38, 399 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Mario Anderson (16 ATT, 75 YDS)
- Receiving: Xavier Legette (13 TAR, 9 REC, 217 YDS, 2 TDs)
Jacksonville State Leaders
- Passing: Zion Webb (12-for-23, 183 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Ron Wiggins (17 ATT, 88 YDS)
- Receiving: Perry Carter Jr. (7 TAR, 5 REC, 106 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|South Carolina
|Jacksonville State
|488
|Total Yards
|421
|399
|Passing Yards
|196
|89
|Rushing Yards
|225
|1
|Turnovers
|3
Upcoming Week 10 CUSA Games
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at UTEP Miners
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Western Kentucky (-9.5)
