CeeDee Lamb has a good matchup when his Dallas Cowboys meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Eagles concede 247.5 passing yards per game, seventh-worst in the league.

Lamb has collected a team-best 633 receiving yards (90.4 per game) and three TDs, hauling in 46 balls out of 56 targets so far this campaign.

Lamb vs. the Eagles

Lamb vs the Eagles (since 2021): 4 GP / 74.8 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 74.8 REC YPG / REC TD Philadelphia has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Eagles have surrendered a TD pass to 14 opposing players this year.

Philadelphia has allowed two players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Eagles is giving up 247.5 yards per game this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

The Eagles' defense is 29th in the NFL by giving up two passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (16 total passing TDs).

CeeDee Lamb Receiving Props vs. the Eagles

Receiving Yards: 76.5 (-118)

Lamb Receiving Insights

In four of seven games this year, Lamb has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Lamb has been targeted on 56 of his team's 229 passing attempts this season (24.5% target share).

He has been targeted 56 times, averaging 11.3 yards per target (ninth in NFL).

In two of seven games this year, Lamb has a touchdown reception, including more than one TD in one of those games.

He has scored three of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (20.0%).

Lamb has been targeted seven times in the red zone (17.1% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts).

Lamb's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Rams 10/29/2023 Week 8 14 TAR / 12 REC / 158 YDS / 2 TDs 1 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/16/2023 Week 6 7 TAR / 7 REC / 117 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 4 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 4 REC / 36 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 9/24/2023 Week 3 7 TAR / 4 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs

