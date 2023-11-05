At Lincoln Financial Field in Week 9, the Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb will be facing the Philadelphia Eagles pass defense and Darius Slay. See below for more stats and analysis on this intriguing matchup.

Cowboys vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Eagles 84.6 12.1 10 46 11.42

CeeDee Lamb vs. Darius Slay Insights

CeeDee Lamb & the Cowboys' Offense

CeeDee Lamb leads his team with 633 receiving yards on 46 catches with three touchdowns.

Through the air, Dallas ranks 20th in the NFL with 1,546 passing yards (220.9 per game) and 12th in passing yards per attempt (6.8).

The Cowboys rank eighth in the NFL in scoring with 28.1 points per contest and rank 19th in total yards with 338 per game.

Dallas has been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, passing the ball 32.7 times per game, which is eighth in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Cowboys have been one of the most pass-heavy offenses this season, airing it out 41 times, which ranks them fourth in the NFL.

Darius Slay & the Eagles' Defense

Darius Slay has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 32 tackles, one TFL, and six passes defended.

Looking at passing yards allowed, Philadelphia has given up 1,980 (247.5 per game), the sixth-most in the NFL.

The Eagles are 21st in the NFL in scoring defense, allowing an average of 21.5 points.

Philadelphia has allowed three players to amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Eagles have allowed 14 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

CeeDee Lamb vs. Darius Slay Advanced Stats

CeeDee Lamb Darius Slay Rec. Targets 56 39 Def. Targets Receptions 46 6 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13.8 26 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 633 32 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 90.4 4.6 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 261 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 7 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 2 Interceptions

