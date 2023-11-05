The Philadelphia Eagles (7-1) will face off against their NFC East-rival, the Dallas Cowboys (5-2) in a matchup on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Cowboys will try to pull off an upset as 3-point underdogs. The over/under is 46.5 in the outing.

Interested in live betting the Eagles/Cowboys game this week? Here are some stats and trends to help assist you with your in-game wagers.

Cowboys vs. Eagles Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Cowboys have led after the first quarter in two games, have been losing after the first quarter in three games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in two games .

The Eagles have been leading after the first quarter in four games, have trailed after the first quarter in one game, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 5.3 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 3.9 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This year, the Cowboys have won the second quarter in four games, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in three games.

Looking at second-quarter scoring, the Eagles have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games and have lost the second quarter in four games.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 7.6 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 8.4 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

The Cowboys have lost the third quarter three times and won four times in seven games this year.

In eight games this season, the Eagles have outscored their opponent in the third quarter six times, lost one time, and been knotted up one time.

On offense, Philadelphia is averaging seven points in the third quarter (second-ranked) this season. It is allowing 1.5 points on average in the third quarter (third-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

The Cowboys have won the fourth quarter in five games this season. Meanwhile, they've lost the fourth quarter in two games.

In eight games this year, the Eagles have won the fourth quarter three times, lost four times, and tied one time.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 7.5 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing eight points on average in that quarter.

Cowboys vs. Eagles Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Cowboys have led three times (3-0 in those games), have been trailing three times (1-2), and have been tied one time (1-0).

The Eagles have been winning after the first half in five games (4-1 in those contests) this season and have been losing after the first half in three games (3-0).

2nd Half

This year, the Cowboys have won the second half in three games, been outscored in the second half in three games, and been knotted up in the second half in one game.

The Eagles have outscored their opponent in the second half in five games this season (5-0 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in one game (0-1), and they've been knotted up in the second half in two games (2-0).

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 14.5 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is giving up 9.5 points on average in the second half.

