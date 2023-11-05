Will Michael Gallup Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Michael Gallup did not participate in his most recent practice. The Dallas Cowboys' Week 9 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Gallup's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
In the air, Gallup has been targeted 35 times, with season stats of 224 yards on 20 receptions (11.2 per catch) and zero TDs.
Michael Gallup Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Illness
- The Cowboys have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Brandin Cooks (LP/nir - rest): 16 Rec; 158 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Cowboys vs. Eagles Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
Gallup 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|35
|20
|224
|88
|0
|11.2
Gallup Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|2
|1
|10
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|2
|1
|3
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|7
|6
|92
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|6
|5
|60
|0
|Week 5
|@49ers
|5
|2
|15
|0
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|10
|3
|24
|0
|Week 8
|Rams
|3
|2
|20
|0
