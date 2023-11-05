The Toronto Raptors (2-4) take on the San Antonio Spurs (3-2) as 3.5-point favorites on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on BSSW and SportsNet.

Spurs vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and SportsNet

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Spurs vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction: Spurs 113 - Raptors 111

Spurs vs Raptors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Spurs (+ 3.5)

Spurs (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Spurs (-2.1)

Spurs (-2.1) Pick OU: Under (224.5)



Under (224.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.4

The Raptors (3-3-0 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 10% less often than the Spurs (3-2-0) this season.

Toronto hasn't covered the spread as a 3.5-point favorite or more this season, while San Antonio covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more 50% of the time.

Toronto's games have gone over the total 33.3% of the time this season (two out of six), less often than San Antonio's games have (four out of five).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Spurs are 2-2, while the Raptors are 1-1 as moneyline favorites.

Spurs Performance Insights

On offense the Spurs are the 11th-ranked squad in the league (115.0 points per game). On defense they are third-worst (121.2 points conceded per game).

San Antonio is the fourth-worst team in the NBA in rebounds per game (40.6) and 11th in rebounds conceded (43.2).

This season the Spurs are third-best in the NBA in assists at 29.6 per game.

In 2023-24, San Antonio is third-worst in the league in turnovers committed (16.4 per game) and seventh in turnovers forced (15.8).

The Spurs make 13.4 3-pointers per game and shoot 36.4% from beyond the arc, ranking ninth and 14th, respectively, in the league.

