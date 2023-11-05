Spurs vs. Raptors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Toronto Raptors (2-4) face the San Antonio Spurs (3-2) as 3.5-point favorites on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on BSSW and SportsNet. The matchup has an over/under set at 223.5 points.
Spurs vs. Raptors Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: BSSW and SportsNet
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Raptors
|-3.5
|223.5
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- San Antonio and its opponents have combined to score more than 223.5 points in four of five games this season.
- The average over/under for San Antonio's contests this season is 236.2, 12.7 more points than this game's total.
- San Antonio is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Spurs have been chosen as underdogs in four games this year and have walked away with the win two times (50%) in those games.
- This season, San Antonio has won two of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Antonio has a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.
Spurs vs Raptors Additional Info
Spurs vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 223.5
|% of Games Over 223.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Raptors
|1
|16.7%
|104.5
|219.5
|106
|227.2
|217.7
|Spurs
|4
|80%
|115
|219.5
|121.2
|227.2
|228.1
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- The Spurs' 115 points per game are nine more points than the 106 the Raptors give up to opponents.
- San Antonio has put together a 3-1 ATS record and a 3-1 overall record in games it scores more than 106 points.
Spurs vs. Raptors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Spurs
|3-2
|2-2
|4-1
|Raptors
|3-3
|0-1
|2-4
Spurs vs. Raptors Point Insights
|Spurs
|Raptors
|115
|104.5
|11
|29
|3-1
|1-0
|3-1
|1-0
|121.2
|106
|27
|6
|0-0
|3-3
|0-0
|2-4
