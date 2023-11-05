The San Antonio Spurs (3-2) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they ready to meet the Toronto Raptors (2-4) on Sunday, November 5 at Frost Bank Center, with the opening tip at 3:30 PM ET.

In their most recent game on Thursday, the Spurs earned a 132-121 victory against the Suns. In the Spurs' win, Victor Wembanyama led the way with a team-high 38 points (adding 10 rebounds and two assists).

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Zach Collins PF Questionable Illness 10.7 5.7 5.0

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Raptors Injuries: Otto Porter Jr.: Questionable (Rest), Precious Achiuwa: Questionable (Groin), Christian Koloko: Out (Respiratory)

Spurs vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: BSSW and SportsNet

BSSW and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

