Scottie Barnes and Victor Wembanyama are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Toronto Raptors and the San Antonio Spurs square off at Frost Bank Center on Sunday (at 3:30 PM ET).

Spurs vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

BSSW and SportsNet

Live Stream:

Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Spurs vs Raptors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB 3PM 19.5 (Over: -115) 8.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: -141)

Wembanyama is averaging 15.7 points in the 2023-24 season, 3.8 lower than Sunday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 7.3 -- is 1.2 lower than his over/under on Sunday.

Wembanyama has knocked down one three-pointer per game, which is less than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: +112) 4.5 (Over: +132) 2.5 (Over: +146)

Keldon Johnson is averaging 14 points per game this season, 6.5 fewer than his over/under on Sunday.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 5.5.

Johnson has picked up four assists per game, 0.5 less than Sunday's over/under (4.5).

He makes 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.8 less than his over/under on Sunday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: +110) 4.5 (Over: -106) 1.5 (Over: +120)

Barnes' 21 points per game average is 0.5 points more than Sunday's over/under.

He has collected 8.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Sunday's game (8.5).

Barnes has averaged 6.7 assists per game this season, 2.2 more than his prop bet for Sunday (4.5).

Barnes' 1.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Dennis Schroder Props

Sunday's over/under for Dennis Schroder is 14.5. That's 1.2 less than his season average.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 2.5.

Schroder's assists average -- nine -- is 0.5 higher than Sunday's over/under (8.5).

His 3.3 made three-pointers average is 1.8 higher than his over/under on Sunday.

